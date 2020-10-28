MOFA organizes Intra School competition

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affair (MOFA) arranged Intra School competitions of poem writing, articles and painting on life Kashmiris living in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to commemorate Kashmir Black Day.

To commemorate Kashmir Black Day on October 27, 2020, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs engaged the youth of Pakistan in an Inter School Competition.

The competition was aimed to encourage the youth to project their thoughts and ideas on the plight of the Kashmiri children and youth who are under an inhumane lockdown for more than 400 days. The Competition was conducted in the categories of letter writing, poetry and art under the theme as, “Children of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under lockdown: the World a silent witness to their suffering.”

Students from Roots Millennium Schools Islamabad participated in the competition and bagged positions. Zainab Bin Tahir from Millennium College I-9/3 AS Level secured 3rd position in Painting Competition and received recognition for her painting at a Special Ceremony held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the youth for raising their voice against the Indian oppression. Ream Syed from Roots Millennium Schools One World Campus narrated a beautiful poem highlighting the atrocities faced by Kashmiri children.

Unsafe within their own homes,

played with like toys, not humans with souls,

they have face the purest pain,

when everyday horrors stain their brain.

Starvation, being their dearest friend,

leeches onto their pale, weak skin,

though nothing could sting heavier than the heart,

when a mother’s son gets torn apart.

Through such platforms Pakistan and its youth reaffirms its support and solidarity for the Kashmiris in IOJ&K as the lockdown reaches 400 days.