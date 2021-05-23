MoFA welcomes NATO’s continued help after withdrawal

KABUL (Agencies): Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan welcomed NATO’s emphasis on continued support after the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, which was recently announced by the Secretary General Stoltenberg in France.

“We reaffirm NATO’s support for Afghanistan in terms of capacity building for the security sector, financial support, training of Afghan security forces, as well as funding for logistics services, including the strengthening of Kabul International Airport, in line with the needs of the defense sector,” the alliance said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the beginning of a new chapter in cooperation between Afghanistan and NATO as an effective step towards enhancing the capabilities of the country’s security and defense forces in the joint fight against terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the country and the region.

While appreciating NATO’s continued commitment to Afghanistan, the MoFA said stands ready to work with the Organization to combat the common threat of terrorism and extremism in Afghanistan, the region, and beyond, to build an independent, free and United Afghanistan.