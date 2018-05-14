Mohamed Salah named Premier League Player of the Season

LONDON (Agencies): Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League Player of the Season, adding to his list of awards this season.

Salah has 31 goals in 35 appearances in the competition this season and leads the race for the Golden Boot ahead of Sunday’s season finale by three goals from Harry Kane.

He beat fellow nominees David De Gea (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling (both Manchester City) to claim the 2017-18 award and becomes the third Liverpool player to win it after Michael Owen and Luis Suarez.

“I’m very happy, it’s an honour to win this award,” he said. “It was always in my mind to come back to the Premier League to show the people that say I didn’t succeed here the first time.”

Salah also paid tribute to manager Jurgen Klopp and thanked him for helping him to shine this season.

“Before everything, we are friends, I like him a lot,” he said. “He has helped me a lot to do what I’m doing now, on the field and off it, I have to thank him for everything he has done this year.

“But [there are] still two games, we have to think about that. I really, really respect him a lot and I’m sure we are going to do something special for the club this year.” The 25-year-old landed the most combined votes from a panel of experts, Premier League captains and fans via a public vote. He was also named the PFA Player of the Year and the FWA’s Football of the Year for 2017-18 earlier this season.

