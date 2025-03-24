Mohammad Sadiq: peace in Afghanistan essential for eegional stability

KABUL (TOLOnews): Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, stated during the flag-raising ceremony at Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul that peace and progress in Afghanistan are essential for regional stability.

The Pakistani envoy emphasized during the ceremony that the economic interests of the two countries are interconnected, and that Afghanistan is one of Pakistan’s key regional partners.

According to him, Kabul and Islamabad must make efforts to strengthen regional economic development.

“Both countries should cooperate to boost bilateral trade and enhance regional connectivity. Pakistan remains committed to strong and mutually beneficial bilateral relations with Afghanistan,” stated Mohammad Sadiq.

“Sadiq Khan can play a role in building relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the two countries cannot live without each other,” stated Moeen Gul Samkanai, a political analyst.

These remarks come as relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated in recent months due to clashes along the hypothetical Durand Line, the expulsion and detention of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, and the closure of crossings.

Some analysts stress that Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan should work to resolve the disputes between the two nations.

“Sadiq should say these things sincerely, but he doesn’t. The Afghan people are always ready to engage positively with Pakistan, but the Pakistanis don’t want to have relations with us,” stated Salim Paigeer, a political analyst.

“Having good relations with Pakistan is in the interest of both countries and the region. The only good way to resolve existing challenges is through dialogue—provided that the Pakistani government remains committed to it,” said Aziz Maarej, a former diplomat.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Kabul, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan met with the acting Foreign Minister and discussed strengthening bilateral ties, adding that obstacle to trade and transit benefit no one.