Mohammad Wasim’s backache alarms Pakistan ahead of India clash

F.P. Report

DUBAI: Pacer Mohammad Wasim pulled out of Pakistan cricket team’s practice session in Dubai due to back strain, causing the team management another concern before their Asia Cup opening mega clash with India on August 28 (Sunday).

Wasim, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday, reported having lower back pain while bowling at the ICC Academy. He is thought to have had an MRI scan.

After arriving in Dubai on Tuesday, the fast bowler has actively participated in each of the team’s three practice sessions.

After the Asia Cup, Pakistan will host seven Twenty20 Internationals against England before playing in a tri-series in New Zealand before travelling to Australia for the World Cup. If they advance to the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup, they may play five matches in 12 days.

Since making his Twenty20 International debut in July against the West Indies, pacer Wasim has participated in 11 games. At a rate of 15.88 and an economy of 8.10, he has taken 17 wickets. He also performed in the home series against Australia in March, taking five wickets in three one-day internationals to help Pakistan recover a 1-0 lead and win the series.

Given that the team management is already dealing with Afridi’s exclusion from the cup, the injury worry might be concerning. Afridi has been a member of the travelling team despite his injury for four weeks, and he is presently receiving on-tour therapy in the UAE as Pakistan tries to get him ready for the T20 World Cup.

Shaun Tait, a fast bowling consultant, has been assisting Afridi. Mohammad Hasnain has previously received a last-minute call-up to the Asia Cup team due to his unavailability. Other pace bowlers on the tour include Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani.