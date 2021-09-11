Mohammadi sent 17 choppers to Panjsher

KABUL (Pajhwok): Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader, Gulbadin Hekmatyar says former defence minister Bismillah Mohammadi has sent 17 helicopters and other military equipment to Panjsher province. Hekmatyar made the claim. “The Panjsheris have snet hundreds of tanks, pick-ups, artillery and military vehicles to the province after the withdrawal of US troops.”

The HIA chief accused Mohammadi of transferring 17 Afghan Air Force (AAF) helicopters in addition to other equipment after he was appointed as defence minister. Without elaborating, Hekmatyar said the fighting in Panjsher was not a war between Pashtuns and Tajiks. He called the hostilities a power struggle. “Now the governor and other officials have been appointed from Panjsher.”

Hekmatyar confirmed the Taliban had taken control of all districts and government offices in Panjsher after several days of fighting with the National Resistance Front (NRF). “The Taliban have announced a new administration, it was a necessary and urgent task. The administrative vacuum had to be filled. There has been criticism and objections; the Taliban’s response is that they will definitely bring positive soon,” he added. The HIA leader called on all Afghans to support positive changes by giving the new administration a fair chance.

According to him, the current interim administration includes figures who have fought against NATO and held at Guantanamo Bay, Bagram and Pul-i-Charkhi prisons. Hekmatyar alleged the United States, Britain, France and Israel were trying to fan the flames of another war in Afghanistan, the Shura-i-Nazar and the ousted government trying to recruit rogues … to avenge their shameful defeat.

He referred to US Senator Lindsay Graham’s statement about the increased likelihood of a civil war in Afghanistan, support for and recognition of Panjsher. The senator stressed America must return to Afghanistan, just as it went back to Iraq and Syria. “These demons plan to divide Afghanistan.” On the other hand, the former defense minister has not yet commented on the allegation leveled against him by Hekmatyar.