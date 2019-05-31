Mohib discusses peace process, trade with Chinese envoy

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Liu Jinsong in Kabul, where both discussed issues related to peace process and regional connectivity.

Both sides discussed regional consensus on the Afghan peace process, regional connectivity, trade and multilateral relation in the region, the Office of National Security Council said in a statement.

“They also discussed the recent visit to Pakistan.”

They two also exchanged views on Afghanistan’s reconciliation process and the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Dialogue, said Chinese Embassay in Afghanistan.

Recently high level Afghan delegation led by NSA Mohib met with Pakistan Army Chief of Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa at his residence in Rawalpindi.

They discussed the Afghan peace process, cooperation on counterterrorism and regional economic connectivity.