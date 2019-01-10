Mohib in China to discuss peace, strategic ties

KABUL (Pajhwok): After his trip to Indian, National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib has traveled to China to discuss matters related to Afghan Peace and Reconciliation, a statement from the National Security Council (NSC) said on Thursday.

During the trip to Chine, NSA Hamdullah Mohib would hold meetings with top Chinese officials in which the Afghan owned and led peace process, bilateral relationship and strategic cooperation would be discussed.

Mohib’s trip to China happened just after his visit to Indian in which New Delhi pledged to provide four more attack helicopters to Afghan security forces.

The Afghan NSA is conducting visits to the regional countries at a time when efforts for Afghan reconciliation and peace had accelerated.







