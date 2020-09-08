Mohmand Marble mine collapse toll climbs to 19

F.P. Report

GHALANAI: A marble mine collapsed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district, leaving at least 19 colliers dead, 11 injured and at least 11 other miners trapped under the rubble, reported local news channel on Tuesday, quoting Rescue 1122.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Habib, the incident took place in Mohmand’s tehsil Safi on Monday. After the mine collapsed, a rescue operation has been started and at least 17 bodies and six injured have now been recovered and rescued respectively from the rubble.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals in Bajaur, Peshawar and Galani, the TV channel reported. Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam expressed his fears that the number of casualties from the mine collapse would rise. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been asked to provide heavy machinery for rescue operations with additional rescue assistance from Peshawar and Charsadda.

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry highlighting the poor state of working of miners tweeted, “17 workers were martyred in a mine landslide in Mohmand. The working conditions of the workers are very bitter and provincial governments should strictly enforce the labor laws and will not leave the families of the victims in this hour of grief.”

Earlier Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took notice of the incident and directed the authorities to provide immediate relief.