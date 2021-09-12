MoHR develops project to create human rights awareness in target districts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Human Rights has developed a project to create human rights awareness in the target districts. According to ministry, this project is contributing to facilitate access to justice and enable people to know their rights as humans.

The main objectives of the project are to increase the people’s understanding and knowledge about respect of human rights in Islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights and to sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence.

The project also aimed to develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women’s inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and Person with Disabilities (PWDs) etc.

The project also aimed to promote tolerance and respect for human rights and inter-faith harmony to combat religious intolerance for a peaceful society and to disseminate information on human rights in schools, colleges, universities and public & private sector organizations.

The training programme developed under the EU project had trained 300 judges and 360 public prosecutors from all districts of Sindh. The training aimed at a province-wide intervention by building the capacity of trial court judges and public prosecutors.

The MoHR also conducted two Police Sensitization Workshops with Islamabad and Rawalpindi Police to introduce the police guidelines, solicit feedback and sensitise police personnel.

The ministry also conducted four consultations workshops for Implementation on framework of Transgender Protection of Rights Act, 2018.

MoHR conducts nationwide media awareness campaign: Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) had been conducted a nationwide media awareness campaign about child abuse by organizing seminars at various educational institutions during last three years.

According to details, the ministry data revealed that nationwide media awareness campaign was also conducted on women’s inheritance rights and violence against women. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material including 12,000 pamphlets and posters on Zainab Alert (Pakistan Citizen’s Portal) were also designed, printed & disseminated.

The ministry also designed, printed and disseminated 2000 Posters on Employment of Children Act, 1991 proscribing domestic work and displayed across all Police stations in ICT.

The Ministry also completed film festival organized on human rights issues in 2020 Completed 16 days of Activism campaign in December, 2020 Completed World Autism Day celebrated, followed by a social media campaign Organized Truck Art campaign on the rights of the girl child, focusing on the prevention of early marriages and supporting girl’s education.

Completed around 1,673,640 SMS messages on the rights of the girl child were disseminated in 44 cities through telecommunication companies completed. MoHR collaborated with the PEMRA to air public service messages on child abuse and child labor on TV channels, FM Radios and Cable TV.