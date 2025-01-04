Mohsin Naqvi, Aimal Wali discuss country’s overall situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the President of the Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, both leaders condemned the firing incident on Government vehicles in Lower Kurram’s Bagan tehsil and expressed solidarity with Deputy Commissioner Kurram and other injured individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said anti-state forces attempted to sabotage the peace agreement under the guise of firing, calling it a cowardly enemy’s premeditated conspiracy.

However, he noted that their nefarious intentions were thwarted.

The Interior Minister said that we are in contact with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the injured Deputy Commissioner Kurram is receiving the best possible medical treatment, whose life is of utmost importance.

Interior Minister appreciated the sincere efforts of security forces and peace Jirgas, expressing gratitude to the grand Jirga’s leaders.

He highlighted that the peace agreement in Kurram will yield far-reaching results, ensuring the protection of life and property.

He said important decisions were made during the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar to ensure lasting peace and public safety which will pave the way for sustainable peace in the region.

Both leaders commended the security forces’ operations against Khawarji terrorists and paid tribute to the martyrs.

Mohsin Naqvi said the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs are unforgettable, and saluted the brave soldiers who laid down their lives.

In his remarks, Aimal Wali Khan said that the martyrs nurtured peace with their precious blood, and those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan are the heroes of the nation.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the country, including the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and measures to ensure peace and public safety in Kurram were are discussed in detail.