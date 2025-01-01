Mohsin Naqvi briefs PM Sharif about his recent US visit

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad and briefed him about his recent visit to the United States (US).

During his US visit, Naqvi had discussions with key American officials, business communities and investors.

Mohsin Naqvi also updated the Prime Minister on the preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Mohsin Naqvi and his entire team at the PCB.

The interior minister further informed the premier about the progress of ongoing development projects in Islamabad, to which the Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the pace of work.

Mohsin Naqvi shared details of the progress made in operations against human traffickers following recent boat capsize tragedies involving Pakistani nationals.

Country’s overall law and order situation also came under discussion during the meeting between interior minister and PM Shehabz Sharif.

During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi also met with the USA Cricket Board CEO Johnathan Atkeison in Washington.

During the meeting, the PCB chief assured the USA Cricket CEO of full support and assistance from PCB to help further the development of cricket in the US.

He also expressed PCB’s readiness to provide all possible help to boost the sport in America.

Both parties agreed to finalize the schedule for the upcoming cricket series between the two nations. The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and charting out programs for promoting cricket in the United States (US).