Mohsin Naqvi decides to ‘hand over’ cricket affairs to Waqar Younis

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has decided to hand over cricket affairs to former captain Waqar Younis.

According to sources, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will focus and look after administrative matters of the board. The sources said that according to vision of Chairman PCB, a cricketer should be responsible for all decisions regarding cricket.

The cricketer will make all the decisions including international, domestic, selection committee matters and NOCs of the players, sources said.

Sources further said that Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s primary focus is on Champions Trophy management. It was decided to give former captain Waqar Younis a higher position in PCB and he will look after Men’s Cricket matters.

According to the PCB Constitution 2014, the Chairman has the authority to delegate his power to anyone, sources added.

Waqar Younis will oversee all matters related to the national team and will see the National Selection Committee, white ball and red ball coaches.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi wants to involve experienced cricketers in the important aspects of cricket.

Naqvi will be new president of Asian Cricket Council

LAHORE: Pakistan will take over the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for the next two-year period as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi will be the new president of ACC.

The ACC president at present is Jay Shah, Secretary of the Indian Cricket Board and his presidency was extended by one year. According to sources, Jay Shah will step down from the ACC presidency on completion of the term.

In the last meeting of ACC, the issue of the presidency for the next term was discussed. The formal chairmanship will be announced in the October-November meeting of the ACC. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will be the president of ACC for two years.