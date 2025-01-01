Mohsin Naqvi, Fazlur Rehman discuss overall political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence.

During the meeting, the overall political situation of the country was discussed, along with the current regional scenario in light of recent Pakistan-India tensions.

The Interior Minister inquired about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s well-being and expressed his best wishes for him.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman strongly opposed the child marriage law, declaring it against the Quran and Sunnah.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he announced a nationwide protest against child marriage, condemning the government for caving to international pressure from organisations like the IMF and FATF.

Fazlur Rehman emphasised that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, but its Islamic identity is under threat due to recent legislative actions. He criticised the government for modern slavery, stating that laws should align with Islamic principles rather than foreign directives.

The JUI-F leader revealed plans for a large-scale protest against child marriage across Pakistan, including a major gathering in Hazara Division on June 29. He vowed to mobilise supporters in various cities to oppose the bill.

Fazlur Rehman pointed out that the Council of Islamic Ideology has already rejected the child marriage bill, reinforcing his stance that age should not be a condition for marriage in Islam, but rather physical maturity (bulugh).