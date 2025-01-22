Mohsin Naqvi meets US congressmen in Washington

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday said that United States of America (US) is Pakistan’s most important economic and strategic partner.

Speaking to the US Congressmen Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jack Bergman, who belong to Democrat and Republican parties, respectively, in Washington, Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan greatly valued the assistance the US had provided it in various sectors. “Pakistan attaches special importance to its ties with the USA,” he added.

Naqvi went on to say that Pakistan wanted to further expand collaboration with the USA.

He expressed the hope that the congressmen’s visit to Pakistan would help further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The interior minister invited the congressmen to visit Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Congressman Suozzi said that his country was committed to further improving relations with Pakistan. “I will visit Pakistan soon,” he added.

Matters of mutual interest, including Pak-USA ties and the situation in Afghanistan, came under discussion at the meeting.

The leaders decided to hold Pakistan Caucus in Washington on April 30.

It is to be noted that Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi is currently in the United States, where he attended Donald Trump’s inauguration.