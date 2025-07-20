Mohsin Naqvi orders ruthless crackdown on illegal immigration mafia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed a ruthless crackdown and zero-tolerance policy against the mafia involved in illegal immigration.

During his visit to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad, Naqvi paid tribute to the martyrs of the agency by laying flowers at their memorial and offering prayers. He praised their sacrifices in strong and respectful terms.

The interior minister chaired a high-level meeting at the FIA headquarters where key decisions were made, including the restructuring of the FIA along modern lines.

He demanded a comprehensive reorganization plan and directed immediate amendments to laws and regulations to make the agency more efficient. Approval was also granted for the procurement of advanced technology and necessary weaponry for the FIA.

Naqvi emphasized that the FIA must meet public and government expectations, stating that performance-based incentives will be introduced. He ordered an iron-fisted approach against those involved in human smuggling, declaring a zero-tolerance policy.

He underscored that it is the FIA’s primary responsibility to curb the activities of elements damaging the country’s reputation. Naqvi also instructed the agency to simplify immigration procedures at airports for public convenience.

Additional directives included the establishment of fast-track immigration counters, modernization of the FIA training curriculum, and immediate recruitment to fill vacant sanctioned posts.

Calling for a master plan to restore the FIA headquarters building, the minister ordered the relocation of the FIA Academy to its newly allotted land and expedited restoration of the Karachi zonal office.

FIA Director General Raja Riffat Mukhtar briefed the minister on the ongoing institutional reforms. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, CDA Chairman, and senior FIA officials were also present during the visit.