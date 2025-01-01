Mohsin Naqvi visits Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters in Lahore to pay homage to martyrs.

On his arrival at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters, the Interior Minister was received by Director-General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Atif bin Akram.

Mohsin Naqvi offered fateha for the martyrs and laid floral wreath of monuments of martyrs.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi paid glowing tributes to sacrifices rendered by martyrs of Pakistan Rangers.

Mohsin Naqvi directed relevant officials to resolve all pending issues faced by families and heirs of martyrs on priority basis.

He said that addressing grievances of martyrs families is our responsibility because they are symbol of pride for us.

Interior Minister said that entire nation saluted sacrifices of our brave heroes of Pakistan Rangers.

Mohsin Naqvi said that sacrifices rendered by brave jawans of Pakistan Rangers will be remembered forever.

The Interior Minister lauded professionalism and courage Pakistan Rangers personnel.