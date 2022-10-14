KABUL (Tolo News): The Reform Commission has been established within the Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Interior Affairs in response to reports that the name of the Islamic Emirate forces has been misused. It will begin operations in the nation’s provinces.

According to the Ministry of Interior, this commission has nine committees and was established with the purpose of culling minors and those with criminal backgrounds from the ranks of the security forces.

“In the capital and provinces, the commission has begun its work in the ranks of the Ministry of Interior security forces. This commission’s main goal is to expel anyone with a criminal history, someone who harms others, and minors. They will be expelled from the security forces,” said The Interior Ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takoor.

Meanwhile, some military experts welcomed the creation of this commission and urged the Ministry of Interior officials to hire specialists and professionals in this ministry.

“I am hopeful that this commission will bring those professionals and experts who trained at the police school as professionals and who currently reside in this area to serve their country,” said Mohammad Zalmai Afghanyar, military expert.

“Bring order and discipline, piety, commitment, and transparency to the ranks of the police will be very effective,” said Sadiq Shinwari, military expert.

Some Kabul residents praised the creation of this commission and asked the Islamic Emirate to prevent anyone from misusing the security forces’ name.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate’s reform commission to expel the people who dressed as police forces,” a resident of Kabul said.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to expel the individuals who harass the people and who misuse the name of the Islamic Emirate, as quickly as possible,” said a resident of Kabul. Earlier, a reform commission that was established by the Islamic Emirate’s leader in the Ministry of Defense expelled more than 4,300 improper individuals from the ranks of the Islamic Emirate’s forces during its five months of operation.

