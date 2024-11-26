MoIC holds seminar to chronicle jihad history

KABUL (BNA): The Ministry of Information and Culture of Afghanistan organized a seminar titled Examining Afghanistan’s 20-Year Occupation to

preserve and document the history of the Afghan

people’s jihad.

The seminar, chaired by Mawlawi Atiqullah Azizi, Deputy Minister of Culture and Art, aimed to draft research articles and develop strategies for chronicling Afghanistan’s jihad history.

Mawlawi Azizi emphasized the importance of documenting the sacred jihad of the Afghan people to preserve it for future generations. He noted that such seminars are crucial for promoting and safeguarding the country’s jihad values.

Azizi further highlighted that the seminar would compile the struggles, sacrifices, and heroism of various segments of Afghan society during the 20-year occupation into a documented and preserved book.

Meanwhile, Mawlawi Zabihullah Noorani, General Director of the Directorate for Preserving Jihadi Values, described the seminar as a significant opportunity to collect evidence of the horrors of occupation and the heroism of the Afghan people.

Mawlawi Zabihullah Noorani stressed the importance of scholarly articles in enriching historical knowledge and advancing the documentation process.

Participants shared their suggestions on selecting authors and emphasized the critical role of academic papers in this endeavor, considering the seminar as an essential first step toward writing the history of Afghanistan’s jihad.