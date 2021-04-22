Moin Akhtar remembered on his 10th death anniversary

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani television, film and stage artist, humourist, comedian, impersonator, host, writer, singer, director and producer Moin Akhtar sparks a notion of intense remembrance on his 10th death anniversary.

The esteemed artist was born on 24th December 1950 in the city of Karachi and stepped foot in the showbiz industry at the mere age of 16. Moin Akhtar’s journey to fame started with Radio Pakistan and the joint efforts of Anwar Maqsood, Bushra Ansari and Moin Akhtar to provide quality content spoke on an another level.

He is widely recognized and appraised for the brilliant depiction of various characters and was able to acquire a massive fan following in Pakistan though his eminent talent. He was intensely appreciated in India as well.

However Moin Akhtar still has a very prominent spot in the hearts of the entire Pakistani population due to his praise-worthy show ‘Loose Talk’.

The master of depiction, Moin Akhtar has the honour of depicting as far as 400 characters in the renowned show. The effect of his hefty dialogues still has an impact over us not to forget he was a master of hosting as well.

Akhtar has hosted shows with some highly influential stars and also had the honour of performing on stage opposite great Indian legends including Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Madhuri Dixit.

Moin Akhter’s list of awards and nominations include Honorary Citizenship of Dallas, Special Award for Comedy, Pride of Performance and Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Moin Akhtar lost the battle of life on 22nd April 2011. Legends and accomplished artists like Moin Akhtar should be appreciated and cherished.

The quality of humour and versatile content Akhtar has provided us with is timeless. Moin Akhtar you are missed!