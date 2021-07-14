Moise’s murder and DEA’s anxiety

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has admitted that one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was previously an informant for the American agency, apparently responsible to combat drug trafficking across the globe. According to spokesman of the DEA, at times, one of the suspects in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a confidential source for the DEA. The spokesman further said that after the assassination of President Moise, the suspect contacted his DEA’s handler and the DEA officials dealing with Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities. According to the spokesperson, besides instructing the informant to surrender to Haitian authorities by DEA’s contact, a US State Department official informed the Haitian government about the agency’s involvement in the case which led to the arrest of the informant and another person. The spokesperson further said that the DEA is aware of reports that the assassins of President Moise screamed during the DEA attack, however they (assassins) did not act on behalf of the DEA.

The DEA spokesperson worked proactively in line with the United States infamous policy of preemptive strike/ measures, he remained successful installing any future Haitian accusations of American involvement in the case. However, Americans may not be aware of the old practice of Asian landlords or Feudal lords who used to kill their adversaries through their butler or mercenaries and later slayed the assassin to remove the stains on their hands. Hopefully, it might not be the case in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

However, despite facing complete failure in protecting Country’s President, Haitian police proved to be more prudent in apprehending the culprits involved in the attack and it would not be difficult for Haitian Police to solved out this tricky sum of DEA’s former informant who is still loyal to his handler after breakage of the bonds once he had. The anarchy in the country would be disruptive for the whole region. UNO must play its due role in maintaining peace and stability in Haiti. Furthermore, the regional countries and big powers also avoid interfering in the internal affairs of Caribbean nation to help manage its crisis smoothly.