MOL Group’s EVP meets top government officials; discuss energy prospects

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Executive Vice President Upstream MOL Group Dr. Berislav Gaso has visited Pakistan in what comes as a significant development in strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector and promoting Public Private Partnership.

As part of his visit, Dr. Berislav Gaso met a number of government officials and dignitaries. Dr. Gaso held meetings with the Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan and the Minister of State for Interior Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi. Dr. Gaso apprised that the recent commissioning of the Mardankhel – 2 Well, would bring in 12 MMSCFD of gas and 1400 barrels of condensate to the energy grid of Pakistan, which was appreciated by the Minister of Energy. Dr. Gaso stated, “Pakistan is an important asset for MOL Group and we look forward to further expanding our business in the country”.

The State Minister for Interior lauded MOL Pakistan’s contributions over the years to promote growth and employment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in KP and fully supported the company’s interest of further business ventures. Dr. Gaso appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in supporting the endeavors of MOL Pakistan in its operational areas.

The Regional Vice President Middle East, Africa and Pakistan Mr. Ali Murtaza Abbas, commented that, “The TAL Joint Venture Partners have invested over USD 2 billion in Pakistan and look forward to making healthy contributions towards the energy needs of the country.”

The Managing Director MOL Pakistan, Dr. Gabor Vakarcs briefed Dr. Gaso about the progress on MOL Pakistan’s ongoing projects in different parts of the country and the efforts of MOL Pakistan’s personnel were appreciated by him. Dr. Berislav Gaso also chaired a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the commissioning of the Mardankhel – 2 Well.

It merits mentioning here that MOL Pakistan in the country since 1999, is the operator of TAL Block, along with its Joint Venture Partners, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Oil fields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited, made a sizeable gas-condensate discovery at its exploratory well Mardan Khel-1, located in District Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

