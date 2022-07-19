MOL Pakistan facilitates over 5,000 patients

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Co. B.V. in partnership with the JV Consortium of TAL Block has successfully completed another spree of free medical camps around TAL Block which extended health facilities to more than five thousand residents of underprivileged districts of KP including Karak, Kohat and Hangu, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, a number of camps were organized during the period of last eight months at different localities of TAL Block. A dedicated Mobile Health Unit (MHU) consisted of a team of specialist doctors and expert paramedics, after thorough medical checkups, provided free-of-cost medicines to the residents including male and female elders, adults, young, children, and citizens with special needs, who otherwise didn’t have easy access to such facilities.

At the completion of this spree, a simple ceremony was held at the location where Mr Thomas Quigley, CEO MOL Pakistan was the chief guest. Syed Fahad Iftikhar – AC Banda Daud Shah, Irfan Khattak – DSP Banda Daud Shah and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, CEO MOL Pakistan, Thomas Quigley said that as operator of Tal Block, the company is committed to the social welfare of our local communities residing in our areas of operation. We have a long history of providing free medical camps and free eye camps in KP, and will continue to do so in the future,” he added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Banda Daud Shah, Syed Fahad Iftikhar expressed gratitude to MOL Pakistan for regularly organizing free medical camps for the local communities in its areas of operations.

These kinds of initiatives reflect the commitment of the company towards the betterment of its communities,” he said. In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan, said that MOL Group is a responsible corporate entity that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of local communities in Pakistan under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

“These free medical camps are arranged at the request of our local communities and supplement the work of local administrations and the provincial government,” he concluded.