Moldova counts on United States assistance in economic recovery

CHISINAU (RIA Novosti): Moldovan President Maia Sandu discussed with the delegation of the US Congress Washington’s assistance in restoring the Moldovan economy and ensuring energy security, the press service of the administration of the head of the republic reported.

The delegation of the US Congress is in Chisinau on a working visit.

“Today, Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with a delegation of the US Congress, which was on a working visit to Chisinau. Members of the US Congress assured that the States will be together with Moldova in mitigating the consequences of the war, restoring the economy and ensuring energy security,” Sandu’s press service said.

The parties discussed the situation in the region and its impact on the Moldovan economy, as well as bilateral relations between the states.

“Sandu said she wants to intensify bilateral cooperation between Moldova and the United States , including through the development of trade relations, and counts on United States support in modernizing the country in the fight against corruption and strengthening democracy,” the presidential administration notes.

She assured that despite the difficult period, reforms in Moldova remain a priority, especially in the context of the republic’s European aspirations.

Related