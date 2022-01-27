Moldova is ready for a new round of talks on Transnistrian issue

CHISINAU (TASS): Moldova is ready for a new round of negotiations on the Transnistrian issue in the “5+2” format (Moldova, Transnistria, OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU). This was announced on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Oleg Serebryan at a meeting with Foreign Minister of the unrecognized republic Vitaly Ignatiev.

“Serebryan confirmed the willingness of the Moldovan side to participate in this meeting, to discuss the most pressing issues, including the level of fulfillment of the obligations agreed in the Berlin Plus package,” the press service of the Moldovan government said in a statement. A special representative should arrive in Chisinau to prepare for the talks OSCE.

A meeting in this format planned at the end of last year fell through due to the resignation of Vladislav Kulminsky from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration.

At a meeting in this format, Tiraspol plans to raise an acute problem – a ban on the entry and movement of Pridnestrovian vehicles through the territory of Ukraine. In addition, earlier the leader of Pridnestrovie, Vadim Krasnoselsky, invited the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to discuss options for the final settlement of relations between the two banks of the Dniester at a personal meeting, but the head of Moldova ignored this proposal.

At the talks in the “5 + 2” format in Berlin in 2016 and Vienna in 2017, the parties came to an agreement on many conflict issues.

However, in recent years, the process has begun to stall against the backdrop of election campaigns in Moldova since 2019, and in 2020, during the pandemic, the parties were unable to hold a single round, and a number of agreements remained in limbo.