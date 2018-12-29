Money laundering allegations: FIA raids Mandviwalla Entertainment in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided office of filmmaking company Mandviwalla Entertainment in Karachi.

According to FIA officials, the raid was conducted on reports of fake invoices, and laundering of money abroad through hundi and hawala by the Mandviwalla entertainment.

Officials added that the company imports equipment pertaining to filmmaking and cinemas and it laundered Rs128 million abroad through hundi.

A spokesman for the filmmaking company confirmed that the FIA raided its office, however, denied reports of the arrest of Nadeem Mandviwalla, managing director of the company and brother of deputy chairman Senate.

The FIA also took a staffer into custody who was allowed to go after questioning, the spokesman said in a statement. FIA Officials took along important documents from the office.

Mandviwalla Entertainment is a law abiding organisation, the statement said further, adding that it was cooperating with the agency.