Money laundering allegations: Nawaz Sharif serves legal notice to Chairman NAB

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has sent a legal notice to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal for leveling baseless allegation against him of transferring $4.9bn to India.

According to report, Nawaz Sharif has termed Chairman NAB accusations just before the election as pre-poll rigging.

PML-N supermo demanded him to publish an apology in English and Urdu newspapers within 14 days otherwise legal proceedings would be started against him in this regard.

According to notice sent by Nawaz Sharif, it stated that Nawaz Shairf was maligned during a press conference on May 9 despite clarification from World Bank and State Bank on May 8.

The notice also said that it is dishonesty to say such remarks without confirming from credible sources.

