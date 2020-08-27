Money laundering case: Court issues non-bailable warrants for Salman Shahbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Salman Shahbaz in the money laundering case and directed the authorities to produce him before the court after detaining him.

The accountability court conducted hearing on the money laundering case against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The court inquired about Nusrat Shahbaz and her arrest warrants. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that warrants against Nusrat Shahbaz were not issued.

“Nusrat Shahbaz did not inherit any property from her parents and her assets increased after Shehbaz Sharif became chief minister of Punjab. Transactions were also made into her accounts,” the prosecutor told the court.