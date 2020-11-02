Money laundering case: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza for indictment on Nov 11

LAHORE (APP): An accountability court on Monday summoned Opposition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and other accused for indictment on November 11 in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge, Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others on expiry of their judicial remand term.

At the start of proceedings, the statements of the approvers were provided to the accused in accordance with court previous orders.

The defence counsel Advocate Amjad Pervaiz complained that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were opposition leaders in the National Assembly and provincial assembly respectively but they were brought to the court in armoured vehicles despite their health issues.

At this stage, Shehbaz Sharif also requested the court for provision of physiotherapist.

To which, the court asked him to move a separate application for the purpose.

A special prosecutor submitted a report on behalf of NAB Lahore about jail trial of the case, wherein the bureau stated that it did not have any objection on the jail trial of the case as the court was empowered to hold the jail trial.

The bureau further submitted that the court orders would be complied with in this matter.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till November 11 and extended judicial remand of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed application filed by Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case and summoned her on the next date of hearing. The court had reserved verdict on the application after hearing arguments of the parties, on the last hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before the accountability court in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.