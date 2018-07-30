Money laundering case: Faryal Talpur challenges FIA’s interim charge-sheet

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and sister of former president Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur has challenged the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) interim charge-sheet in the money-laundering case on Monday.

FIA launched an investigation against the former president Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and 32 others in the alleged fake bank accounts from which money was laundered.

Talpur did not appear before the FIA earlier as she sought more time. The PPP leader, who recently won from a provincial assembly seat, obtained pre-arrest bail until August 6 from a banking court in Karachi on July 28.

She had earlier obtained a six-day protective bail from the SHC.

In her application before the Sindh High Court today, Talpur stated that the FIA’s interim charge-sheet does not clearly mention the charges or her name.

She has pleaded the court to dismiss the FIA’s charges and issue a stay order on the action being taken on its basis.

On July 12, while hearing the suo motu case on the FIA’s investigation, the Supreme Court had ruled that the agency should not summon Zardari and Talpur until the July 25 election.

