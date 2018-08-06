Money laundering case: FIA submits report in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted report on money laundering case in Supreme Court on Monday.

FIA Director General said in a statement that more than 10 political personalities are allegedly involved in fictitious transactions through fake accounts.

He said that two main accused of in the money laundering case are former president Asif Ali Zardari and his siter Faryal Talpur, who were summoned on more than one occasion but failed to appear before the investigation team.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar suggested to go for the same Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was formed in ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s case. He also directed the department to provide complete information about the bank accounts’ owners.

Furthermore, the top judge ordered Sindh inspector general to submit report in two days and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

On July 30, Talpur challenged FIA’s interim challan and submitted Rs2 million bail amount in court.

She adopted the stance that money laundering has not been mentioned in the FIR while her role is also not clearly stated in the challan. She has denied all the accusations levelled against her.

FIA also obtained undeniable and concrete evidence in Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur money-laundering case, well informed sources media.

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and their associates are accused of sending Rs35 billion abroad through fake accounts after which, their names were placed on Exit Control List (ECL)

