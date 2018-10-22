Money laundering case: More than Rs 100b involved in transaction through fake accounts, JIT informs Top Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing mega money laundering through fake bank accounts, on Monday informed the Supreme Court that over Rs100 billion were involved in the con.

According to reports, the JIT has submitted its second report on fake bank accounts case in the apex court on Monday in which it revealed that the case has transformed into an extremely complicated scam of money laundering, revealing that there was a lack of cooperation from Sindh government.

Head of the JIT, Ahsan Sadqi said that the information being provided by the Sindh government is in piecemeal.

JIT report stated that millions of rupees were dumped in bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals and even those who have been dead for two years through complex mechanisms.

On the other hand, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin rejected the claim made by the JIT head and termed his statement ‘unkind’.

During today’s hearing, the counsel for Omni Group appeared before the Supreme Court and informed the chief justice that Anwar Majeed needed to be hospitalized as he faces cardiac problems and was fitted with a stent back in 1999.

CJP Saqib Nisar remarked that if Majeed faces health problems then he should be admitted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology and the court will ensure he receives excellent medical care.

The bench summoned all relevant secretaries of the provincial government, which include secretary finance, chief secretary, energy secretary and the secretary of the irrigation department on October 26.

The money laundering case is being tipped as the next Panama papers type scam for the politicians in the country as the Federal Investigation Agency is investigating 32 people including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Moreover, Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was also arrested in July in connection with the probe while former president’s another close aide and Omni Group chairman, Anwar Majeed, and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, were also arrested by the FIA in August.

Investigations so far have revealed that several ‘benami’ accounts were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 at some private banks from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made in a fictitious manner.

The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.

Advertisements