Money laundering case: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif for third time

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif for the third time in an investigation pertaining to a money laundering case.

The anti-graft watchdog has directed the PML-N leader to appear before the NAB office on Monday (tomorrow) at 12pm with documents detailing the properties inherited by him.

The PML-N president skipped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance for the last two times and submitted his response on both occasions through his counsel.

However, NAB had termed the response submitted by PML-N president as unsatisfactory.

PML-N spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a Tweet on April 22 confirmed that Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will not appear the anti-graft watchdog due to fear of contracting coronavirus.

“Shehbaz Sharif will not appear before NAB due to fear of contracting the novel coronavirus,” she added.

The party spokesperson said that the documents related to the information sought by the anti-graft watchdog have been shared with the NAB.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.