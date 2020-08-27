Money laundering case: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif appears before NAB court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has appeared before accountability court in money laundering case.

On the occasion of his appearance, the PML-N leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is doing politics on ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s health.

The federal authorities had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further expressed hope that all the political parties will participate in All Parties Conference (APC).

Money laundering case: Investigation report from Sharif family CFO submitted

According to the NAB investigation report, Chief Financial Officer of Sharif family Muhammad Usman laundered money for the Shehbaz family.

Muhammad Usman started working for the Sharif family in 2005 at Ramzan Sugar Mills for Rs 90,000 per month. In 2006, the Nawaz family acquired Hudaibiya Engineering from the Shehbaz family and in 2007, the Shehbaz family made more companies, including the Sharif Feed Mill, to expand their business.

The bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and his sons were used for foreign remittances and loans. On the direction of Salman, Waqar Trading Company made fake foreign remittances of Rs 600 million.

The entire amount was transferred to Salman Shehbaz’s personal account via cheque but it is not known where Salman receives his money from.

Shehbaz Sharif files bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest

On June 1, Shehbaz Sharif had filed a bail plea in LHC to avoid arrest in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.

The opposition leader, in his plea, took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry. The anti-corruption watchdog had prepared the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz stated.

The petition, which was filed through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, stated that Shehbaz Sharif started his business in 1972 and played an important role in agriculture, sugar and textile industries and joined politics in 1988 for the betterment of the society.

Plea further added that NAB had launched an inquiry, under political influence of the current government, with allegations of general nature.

NAB Lahore team leaves Shehbaz Sharif’s residence after failed arrest attempt

A team of NAB Lahore officials had arrived at the residence of opposition leader Mian Shehbaz Sharif for his arrest but left empty handed.

The action came after PML-N leader had skipped the NAB appearance in assets beyond means and money laundering cases and submitted a response through his representative Muhammad Faisal.

NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case in October 2018 and November 2018 respectively.

He was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam. Sources told that three files were tabled before him. The bureau quizzed Sharif regarding a tender awarded to a private consultancy company for a survey of the Saaf Pani company.

The PML-N president had failed to satisfy the probing team of the bureau during the investigation and was ultimately arrested.

The anti-graft watchdog had claimed that the company did not conduct any kind of survey but nevertheless was provided a lucrative sum of Rs 1.5 billion.

In February, 2019, LHC had ordered to release Shehbaz Sharif after approving his bail pleas in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases.

The bail was granted against two surety bonds worth one million each.