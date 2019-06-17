Money laundering case: Sharif’s front man Mushtaq Chini records his statement before magistrate

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Muhammad Mushtaq alias ‘Chini’, alleged front man of Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader Hamza and his brother Salman Shehbaz recorded his statement before the judicial magistrate in money laundering case, on Monday

According to details, Mushtaq and his son Yasir’s statements were recorded under section 164 before the judicial magistrate.

Earlier, Chini had requested chairman NAB to become an approver in money laundering case against Hamza and his brother.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had approved the accused person’s plea to turn approver and testify against aforesaid personalities.

Subsequently, NAB officials presented Mushtaq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Waqas to have his statement recorded as approver.

In his statement, he revealed that he laundered millions of rupees at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said he played a key role in whitening the Sharif family’s black money.

In April this year, the FIA arrested Mushtaq alias Chini from Lahore airport and handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau. His name was placed on the Exit Control List at the request of NAB.

The accused had gone into hiding after the NAB made arrests in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

According to the corruption watchdog, the suspect, Muhammad Mushtaq, through illegal transactions had deposited Rs500 million into his own account which he then transferred to the account of Salman Shahbaz.