Money laundering case: Zardari, Faryal Talpur fails to appear before JIT

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur failed to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a money laundering case on Saturday.

PPP supermo and his sister were summoned to record their statement before the JIT in a case relating to fake accounts and fictitious transactions worth Rs35 billion

According to reports, notices were also issued to them FIA. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai is also in FIA’s custody in the case.

On July 30, Talpur challenged FIA’s interim challan and submitted Rs20 lac bail amount in court.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday has obtained undeniable and concrete evidence in Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur money-laundering case, well informed sources told Dunya News.

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and their associates are accused of sending Rs35 billion abroad through fake accounts after which, their names were placed on Exit Control List (ECL)

The police first investigation report (FIR) stated that M/S Zardari Group (Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, etc) got Rs15,000,000 and were among the beneficiaries of the transaction trail of fake bank accounts maintained by Omni Group, owned by Anwar Majeed, another close aide of the former president.

Lawai and his associates are accused of opening 29 fake accounts in the Summit Bank and United Bank of Pakistan Limited.

