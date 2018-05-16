Money laundering probe against Nawaz: NA committee summons NAB chief on May 22

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was directed to appear before the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Law and Justice on May 22 after he asked to be excused from appearing today.

The national assembly committee summoned the NAB chief to appear before the committee after he ordered to initiate money laundering investigation against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB chief had been directed to give a briefing on the probe into allegations of money laundering against the deposed prime minister.

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal confirmed that he received the notice for the appearance in the morning and adding that he has other planned appointments for the day and requested the committee to set an appropriate time for his appearance.

The committee, which had called NAB chief after taking notice of a point of order raised by PML-N assembly member Rana Hayat, refused to accept the excuse.

However, later in the day, the committee directed him to appear before it this Friday but later changed the date to May 22, Tuesday.

PTI MNA Arif Alvi, a member of the committee, remarked that the NAB chief should not be disrespected like this and claimed he was being pressured by the ruling lawmakers.

Earlier on May 8, the NAB had ordered an inquiry against Nawaz and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India and the Chairman NAB took notice of a media report which made the claims citing a World Bank report.

However, the World Bank clarified that its report did not mention names or amounts, neither alleged money laundering.

