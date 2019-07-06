Monsoon rains start in different parts of country

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Monsoon rains have started in different parts of the country and bringing a pleasant change in weather.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), has weak to moderate monsoon currents have been penetrating in north-eastern parts of the country for the last couple of days and now have further strengthened.

Meanwhile, mainly very hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country in the rest of the day.

However, dust-thundershower/rain, with isolated heavy falls accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in northeast Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisalabad, Sargodha divisions and Gilgit Baltistan, while dust raising winds are also expected in Multan, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning: Islamabad 23 degree Celsius, Lahore 24 degree Celsius, Karachi and Peshawar 30 degree Celsius, Quetta 21 degree Celsius, Gilgit 17 degree Celsius, Murree 15 degree Celsius and Muzaffarabad 22 degree Celsius.