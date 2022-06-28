Monsoon rains to lash Pakistan from June 30

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office on Tuesday informed that moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from 29th June (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

The monsoon season will set in and as the temperatures again soaring across Pakistan.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar from 30th June to 04th July. Isolated heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi from 1st July to 05th July.

Possible Impacts:

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from 02nd to 04th July & in Karachi and Hyderabad from 03rd to 05th July.

Fishermen are advised to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from 03rd to 05th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Awaran, Barkhan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree.

The rising temperatures are likely to subside during the forecast period. Windstorms may damage loose structures at vulnerable locations.

Rainwater will be beneficial for the sowing of rice crop.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.