Montenegro: Josep Borrell met Prime Minister Dritan Abazović

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: On Thursday, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell met with the new Prime Minister of Montenegro, Dritan Abazović, who is in Brussels on his first international visit.

High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and Prime Minister Abazović discussed EU-Montenegro relations, including the integration process. The High Representative/Vice-President welcomed the formation of a new government and its strategic priority to accelerate the country’s EU accession negotiations by strengthening the rule of law and implementing relevant reforms. He underlined the EU’s determination to continue assisting Montenegro in the reform and accession efforts and also to strengthen its ability to withstand disruptive actions in the region by third actors.

High Representative/Vice-President Borrell strongly commended Montenegro’s consistent record of 100% alignment with the EU common foreign and security policy decisions and actions and commended Montenegro’s participation in EU CSDP missions and operations.

They also discussed the negative impact of the Russian unprovoked aggression on Ukraine on the Western Balkans countries and stressed the readiness of the European Union to keep up its support for Montenegro and other partners in mitigating the consequences of this war on the region.