Moonis challenges NAB inquiry in LHC

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday challenged a NAB inquiry and the investigation into a family-owned company’s assets in Lahore High Court.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqer Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Gharal will hear Moonis Elahi’s plea today (Thursday). Advocate Amjad Pervez will appear before the court on behalf of the petitioner. As per details, the petitioner has requested the court to declare NAB’s October 20th notice null and void. The court has also been requested to order NAB to halt any kind of illegal action. As per the petition, Chairman NAB, DG NAB and others have been made respondents.

The petitioner said, “NAB initiated an inquiry against Elahi’s family in 2000 due to political grudges.” “Even after 20 years of investigation, NAB could not find any evidence against any member of his family,” he added. The petitioner adopted that NAB closed the investigation following a challenge before the Lahore High Court. FIA has registered a case against him and others by alleging assets of Hayat Khan Private Limited, as stated by the petitioner.

The petitioner also stated that NAB has already investigated these assets and there is no point to summon Elahi for this case. As per details, NAB has issued call up notice to Company Secretary and launched a re-inquiry against the assets of Elahi family’s company. The court ordered to suspend the notices issued by NAB, pleaded the petitioner. The court should also order NAB to refrain from taking any adverse action against them, the petitioner further pleaded.

Related