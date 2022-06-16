Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi on Thursday appeared in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Zone, Lahore’s office to answer the money laundering charges levelled against him.

Former federal minister Liaquat Abbas Bhatti, MPA Khadeeja Farooqi, MPA Samina Khawar Hayyat, Saira Naseem and a large number of party workers accompanied him to the office to show their solidarity. A questionnaire was handed to him on the occasion in which he was asked whether he knew Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal; his association with Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills; how Makhdoom Umar Shehryar had managed to obtain mills’ license way back in 2007; what he knew about Casecade and Axes capital companies; what was his relation with two other persons nominated in the case namely Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Wajid Khan, and did he have any knowledge about the purchase of shares in the Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills in 2013-14?

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had yesterday (Wednesday, June 15, 2022) registered a money laundering case against Moonis Elahi. It was learnt that the FIA Corporate Crime Circle registered the case against Moonis on the report of sugar inquiry commission. The FIA sources said that ‘sufficient evidence’ was collected against Moonis after which the agency decided to formally start an investigation against him. He was accused of sending money abroad through “Hundi”.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Speaker of Punjab Assembly and father of Moonis Elahi, will also be investigated if evidence is found against him, the sources added. Moreover, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Wajid Ahmed Khan Bhatti, Nawaz Bhatti, and Mazhar Iqbal have also been nominated in the case. Two of the nominated accused namely Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi said Thursday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was punishing him for supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. Moonis Elahi, while talking to a private Tv channel said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was trying to trap him at any cost. He said that he was present in the meeting with Rana Sanaullah in which he gave remarks about Imran Khan being a rude person.

The PML-Q MNA claimed that the PML-N leaders were afraid of Imran Khan’s strict moves. He alleged that he thinks that Sanaullah was not a drug dealer but a drug addict. He added that dacoity and murder cases against the current interior minister would have been proved true.

He blamed PML-N’s Sanaullah for being a key character in filing cases against him. He added that the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz were also facing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and Rs16 billion corruption cases were proved against PM Sharif and his sons.

He dared the interior minister to take action against PM Sharif and his sons.

The PML-Q leader claimed that he was being threatened via unknown telephone calls to part ways with Imran Khan. Moonis Elahi said that he has closer to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as compared to his father and Shujaat is also willing to see Khan’s return to power. Regarding his appearance before the FIA investigators, he said that he thought to get a clear position regarding the inquiry against him and he does not know what will happen after his arrest.

“I was told at the FIA office that the duty hours have ended and they asked me to arrive at the office on Thursday at 8:30 am. The FIA officers told me that they are not allowed to record his statement right now. I went there to surrender but they did not arrest me. I know well that the case was filed against me yesterday. I am not facing any case related to the probe into sugar inquiry commission.” Regarding the separate sessions of the Punjab Assembly, Moonis Elahi said that the PA session held at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal has no legal grounds.

Related