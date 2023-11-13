Moonis Elahi declared proclaimed offender in corruption case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday declared former federal minister Moonis Elahi proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

The court also seized all bank accounts of Moonis Elahi, a son of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) completed the proceeding of declaring Elahi as proclaimed offender and submitted report in court.

The court issued permanent arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi.

Judge Naseem Ahmed Virk said that an advertisement was also published for Moonis Elahi but he failed to appear before the court.

The court completed formal proceedings on a plea of the accountability bureau.

Earlier, the NAB submitted a report in court that accused Moonis Elahi went in hiding to avoid arrest in the case.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corruption of billions of rupees in development projects across Punjab.

The former federal minister left Pakistan last year after he charged of multiple graft cases against him.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in August lodged a case against Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis under the charges of alleged money laundering.