Moonis Elahi declared proclaimed offender in double murder case

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has been declared a proclaimed offender in a double murder case. The ruling was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram in Gujrat.

Moonis Elahi, along with other accused individuals, is alleged to be involved in the murder of two people. The incident took place on June 28, 2023, in Chakriyan, where two individuals were shot dead.

Moonis Elahi was named as an accused in the case following revelations from the other suspects in the First Information Report (FIR). He has been nominated under Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to instigation or abetment.

One of the co-accused, Muhammad Akhtar, died in jail during the trial. The case was registered on June 29, 2023, at the Mangowal Police Station.

The court’s decision to declare Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender was detailed in a 19-page verdict.