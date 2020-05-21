Moonis Elahi voices support for sugar inquiry report’s recommendations

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Muslim league Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said in his tweet on sugar inquiry report that he supports the recommendation for legislation against speculation and manipulation.

Chaudhry Monis Elahi wrote in his tweet that he has already said that he is neither involved in the management of any sugar mill nor is he part of any sugar mill’s board.

The PML-Q leader said he supports the report s recommendation to curb speculation and manipulation in order to control sugar prices.

This comes in reply to today s press conference by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, in which details of the Sugar Inquiry Commission s report were detailed. The report revealed damning evidence against major sugar mills for causing artificial sugar shortage and overcharging.