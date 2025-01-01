MoPH urges global support on World Thalassemia Day

KABUL (Pajhwok): Marking World Thalassemia Day, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Thursday called on international donors to expand their support for combating the blood disorder in Afghanistan.

Doctors explain that thalassemia is a hereditary genetic disorder passed from parents to children. It causes a significant reduction in red blood cells, leading to symptoms such as mild to severe anemia, bone deformities, stunted growth, and heart complications.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Kabul on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Public Health Maulvi Abdul Wali Haqqani said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has paid special attention to thalassemia patients since returning to power.

He emphasized the ministry has made thalassemia care a priority by offering free diagnosis, treatment, care, and blood transfusions to affected individuals.

According to MoPH, 5,372 children across Afghanistan are currently living with thalassemia.

Deputy minister stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the disease and appealed to international health organizations and humanitarian agencies to enhance their engagement and support in Afghanistan.

Dr. Wahdat Alokozai, director of curative medicine at MoPH, said that the ministry plans to establish well-equipped thalassemia centers not only in Kabul but also in other provinces.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Amarkhan Pamir, a professor at a private university, reiterated that thalassemia is an inherited condition that significantly lowers red blood cell count and causes serious health challenges.

However, he noted that the disease is neither untreatable nor fatal when appropriate care is available, as is the case in many developed countries.

Voices from patients

Mohammad Qazizada, a thalassemia patient who attended the event, shared that he and his three sisters all suffer from the disease.

He appealed to international aid organizations to increase support for the treatment and care of thalassemia patients in Afghanistan.

Another patient, Hikmatullah, echoed this request and urged the international community to offer greater assistance for patients across the country.