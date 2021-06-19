Moral depletion of public representatives

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi presented the next fiscal year budget 2021-22 during the session on Friday. The opposition parties staged a violent protest and sieged the whole assembly building and closed all gates forcefully. The leadership of the opposition parties staged a sit-in in front of the main door of the assembly building and resisted the entry of MPAs and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. According to reports, opposition members attacked Chief Minister Jam Kamal and threw shoes and empty bottles towards him. As said, the purpose of the opposition’s protest was to obstruct the government from presenting the budget because the opposition perceived the budget as people-enemy or anti-public. According to reports, several lawmakers/ lawbreakers got injured during Police action to end the siege of the assembly building and pushed the violent MPAs away from the building.

The people of Pakistan had witnessed very shocking scenes of the national Assembly and provincial Assembly of Balochistan on TV Channels during recent days. The public representatives in the assemblies both in the centre and in the province behaved like the violent country dwellers or ill-mannered criminals, beating each other, bucking nonsense, and throwing different items on their rivals. People were asking each other, was that a fish market or a truck adda? Are they voted for by a few jugglers, gangsters, or goons? They can’t be the representatives of millions of people, a nation, or a country, who, they neither have a sense of their own respect nor others. The whole nation, all institutions, judiciary, and Election Commission of Pakistan all watched these scenes, but no one had the courage to condemn this act, no one asked for the accountability of those who earned disgrace for the nation’s top institutions. Its irony and pity sad, what the public representatives did in the assemblies. The ECP must take notice of it according to the law of the country. However, the public can also initiate an online opinion poll for the purpose of de-seating the MNAs and PMAs involved in scuffles in the assembly. It is high time that concerned institutions, parties, organizations, or the public must act against these heinous acts so these could not be repeated in future.