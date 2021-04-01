Moratoriums haven’t stopped evictions

Monitoring Desk

Thousands of renters in Charlotte slept last night without fear of being evicted this morning, after the CDC’s last-minute extension of a federal moratorium from March 31 to June 30.

Evictions are still occurring, though, and some say at a record pace.

What’s happening: Legal Aid of North Carolina tells me 1,500 Mecklenburg County residents came to them for assistance in 2020 — more than any year in the organization’s history — even with the ongoing moratoriums.

“I think we’ve opened 40 cases this week so far,” Legal Aid’s housing practice group manager Isaac Sturgill told me on Tuesday.

Between the lines: Toqualify for federal relief, distressed renters must testify in writing that the inability to pay rent is due to a COVID-related loss of income or hours, among other things. Some aren’t taking that step.

Even if they do, some landlords — many struggling to pay bills themselves due to the loss of rental income — find other ways to evict, like citing broken washing machines, Sturgill says.

By the numbers: The most recent housing pulse survey from the Census Bureau shows that 149,500 people in North Carolina are not caught up on rent, and that 190,000 don’t believe they’ll be able to make their next rent payment. Others are behind by months.

Liana Humphrey of Crisis Assistance Ministry tells me that before COVID, the organization spent an average of about $400 to help folks solve housing issues. That’s since doubled.

Yes, but: This latest extension could be the most meaningful of all. Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are set to receive about $365 million from the American Rescue Plan.

County and city managers have started to work out a plan for it, and it will likely mean millions for housing and rental assistance.

Courtesy: Axios