More funding needed for Gaza to hit ceasefire targets, says UN

Geneva (Reuters): Funding shortages may affect the UN’s ability to maintain aid flows at target levels throughout the Gaza ceasefire deal, a UN official told Reuters.

Fifteen months of Israel’s war has left more than 47,000 Palestinians dead and most of Gaza in ruins, with hundreds of thousands of people homeless and reliant on outside aid for survival.

Daily deliveries have surged tenfold since the Sunday deal, according to UN data, surpassing the 600 trucks a day target set out for the first seven weeks of the ceasefire.

Muhannad Hadi, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, told Reuters late on Thursday he was “very happy” with how the first few days had gone, but flagged funding as a concern.

“Funding is an issue. We need immediate funding to make sure that we continue providing the aid for the 42 days, but also after the 42 days, because we’re hopeful that we’ll go from phase one to phase two,” he said, after returning from Gaza earlier this week.

He described scenes of widespread joy and relief across the enclave, with many Gazans smiling and eager to return to the remnants of their homes and find work.

“I’ve received clear messages from the people: they don’t want to continue depending on humanitarian aid. They want to rebuild their lives… We can’t afford to let them down.”

The UN is seeking $4.1 billion for the occupied Palestinian territories this year, with nearly 90 percent set to go to Gaza. It is currently 3.6 percent funded.

Asked how the UN had managed to ramp up supplies so quickly, he cited an improvement in security for aid convoys, saying he saw local police everywhere during his visit. “The looting has reduced drastically,” he said.

One of the remaining challenges for aid workers is the difficulty of moving food and supplies through the damaged streets of Gaza with many thousands of Palestinians on the move.

He said this could get worse from the weekend when many thousands of people are expected to be allowed to return to northern Gaza, under the terms of the ceasefire deal.