More joy for Pakistan on latest ODI rankings

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan now boast the two highest-rated ODI batters in the world for the first time after in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq went past India veteran Virat Kohli, to join team-mate Babar Azam at the top of the ICC MRF Tyres Men s One Day Batter rankings.

Imam scored three half-centuries during Pakistan s recent ODI series at home against West Indies. His form was duly rewarded as he won the Player of the Series award and made a move on the latest rankings that were released on Wednesday.

🔸Imam-ul-Haq leapfrogs Virat Kohli into top two 🔼

🔸Shaheen Afridi, Josh Hazlewood surge 📈

🔸Zeeshan Maqsood makes all-round gains 💪



Lots of movement in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings 👉 https://t.co/NICjDWq6YL pic.twitter.com/zQfn9iFitD — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2022

The 26-year-old jumped a massive 20 rating points to move in front of Kohli and now has a career best mark of 815 rating points.

That is, of course, still well behind Babar s mark of 892, with the Pakistan captain maintaining his enormous lead at the head of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the opening match against West Indies.

Not only this but Pakistani batters are also on top spots of T20I batting rankings. The opening pair of Babar and Mohammad dominate the ICC T20I Rankings as Babar is on top with 818 rating points and Rizwaz on second with 794 rating points.

👑 @babarazam258 stays on top

📈 @iMRizwanPak moves to second place



The 🇵🇰 opening pair dominate the ICC T20I Rankings ✨ pic.twitter.com/nHy5ruYt6f — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 15, 2022